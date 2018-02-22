Mbr Images | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(104. WOMC) — Attention “Rick and Morty” fans. McDonald’s is bringing back its famously discontinued Szechuan sauce — again.

The fast food chain has been teasing on Twitter about the return of the sauce, which became a pop-culture sensation thanks to being mentioned on the popular adult-oriented cartoon “Rick And Morty.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, a company spokesman said the sauce will be available at all southeast Michigan locations starting at lunchtime Monday — hundreds of packets at each store. Nationwide, 20 million packets will be available.

To get the sauce, customers will need to make a qualifying purchase, which will be determined by individual stores.

McDonald’s first introduced the Szechuan dipping sauce when promoting Disney’s “Mulan” in 1998.

In October, McDonald’s reintroduced the sauce by releasing a very limited batch, but it was not enough to meet the expectations of the fans.

A Free Press report states a store on Woodward Avenue in Detroit had only 40 packets; only 200 packets were given out statewide.

Customers lined up and many left angry or disappointed, according to a Free Press report.

There also were reports of riot-like conditions at some stores.