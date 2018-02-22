Filed Under:Quincy Jones
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Quincy Jones is sorry.

The legendary producer has issued a formal apology in the aftermath of two recent bombshell interviews with GQ and Vulture where he made a host of shocking allegations ranging from Marlon Brando’s sex life to Michael Jackson’s artistic process.

Related: Quincy Jones Blasts The Beatles: The Worst Musicians in the World

Jones has revealed that it took a “family intervention” from his kids (including Parks and Rec star Rashida Jones) for him to understand that he may have taken things a tad too far with what he terms his “wordvomit.”

“Let me tell you, I am so grateful for my daughters because they are not afraid to stand up to their daddy. I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it. I’m sorry & I’m not afraid to say it,” Jones shared on Twitter.

“Even at 85, it’s apparent that ‘wordvomit’ and bad-mouthing is inexcusable,” Jones added, making it clear that he hasn’t had a drink in three years. “When you live a public life you have a responsibility to be an example & since I do live a public life I wanted to make a public apology. I am sorry to anyone to whom my words offended & I’m especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren’t.”

The producer revealed that he’s reached out to unnamed parties to apologize personally, and that he’s learned a valuable lesson.

“Thank you for calling me out when I’ve clearly made a mistake…many mistakes,” Jones shared. “I hear ALL of you & I thank you.”

See his tweet below.

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live