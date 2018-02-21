Filed Under:Custom Pajamas, face, pajamas, Pets Pajamas, PJs
Alexey Kuznetsov | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Have you ever looked at your pajamas and thought: “Yeah. They’re okay. But these would be so much better if my dog’s face was printed all over them”?

Well, one company is making those pajama dreams come true!

Patricia’s Couture is now making custom jammies with your animal’s adorable mush as the pattern.

The company is charging $149.99 for the privilege, but surely it’s worth it? Look how cute they are…

One customer wrote: “I absolutely adore the pajamas I ordered! The quality is superb and so soft! After loosing my Iggy Pop a couple of months ago, I now get to sleep with her every night! Absolutely thrilled! Im so thrilled, I have several friends ordering after I put my pj’s on social media. Thank you!”

Head over to the website to order yours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live