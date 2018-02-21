Designer491 | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Wow I’m in the wrong profession. A sanitation worker is enjoying a pension of 285,000 a year, “Pensions like these are unheard of in the private sector and deserve the close scrutiny of taxpayers.” Well the scrutiny is showcasing jobs that I missed out on. Not only is Eugene Egan’s pension high, he was making $128,000 a year when working.

The NY Post mentions it was all about picking the best old school pension plan from back in the day, his was titled Tier 1. Also he started working in 1973. Current officials are not digging the benefits that must be covered, with today’s budgets, “The long list of six-figure pensioners in the New York City Employees’ Retirement System shows just how great a burden the city has placed on its finances.” I think they complain from results of their more recent budget errors, Egan is not feeling it either, “You’ll go ahead and say I’m ripping off the city ’cause I got a pension. The fact is that I worked almost 60 years for it.”

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter