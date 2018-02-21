Photo: Roberto Finizio / NurPhoto / Sipa / USA Today

By: Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — Alice Cooper is reflecting back on a couple of scary things that happened to him in REAL LIFE, imagine, recently.

The first was the false Nuclear Attack alert issued in Hawaii where Alice was at the time.

“You never want to see the words, ‘imminent’, ‘nuclear’ and ‘not a drill’ ever in one sentence,” Cooper said. I’m looking at it going, ‘Are you kidding me?’ My theology tells me I’m gonna go from one paradise to another one, but it’s still a shock to think, ‘in about 18 minutes I’m gonna be fried.’ When it blew over everybody was laughing about it, but believe me, it was scary.”

The second was a car accident that happened to weeks later near Phoenix.

“Both of us walked out of it without a scratch but my car looked like a piece of art, but I did come out of it with 1965 Shelby GT 350 Mustang-a real Detroit car. That’s were the insurance money is going,” Cooper said. Fantastic choice, Alice!

Alice will be live in concert at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, March 1.