By: Beau Daniels

A new “Lost In Space” television show is about to premier. Netflix is giving us a new version of the show beginning April 13th. Variety reports the show will be based of life in space 30 years from now.



The original show ended 50 years ago on CBS. The new version was leaked out but only to the astronauts on the International Space Station. Word is Netflix is all about bringing back classic TV shows. Please create a new I Dream of Jeannie.

