By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Drying underwear on plane.
Jannoon028 | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

A woman flying from a resort found a need to dry some underwear.

Passengers didn’t say much during the flight, “Everybody was looking with interest and confusion, but everybody remained silent.” But comments are flying out of social media, “This woman has the intellect of a dog. This is so sad. Half the country are like her.” “Maybe the take off was sort of extreme, so now she has to dry those.”

Looking at the video, they could of belonged to a kid. But imagine the concern for what was floating in the recycled air on the plane. Metro

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live