Jannoon028 | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

A woman flying from a resort found a need to dry some underwear.

Woman filmed drying underwear on plane air conditioning https://t.co/4ToPwr7ib0 pic.twitter.com/4zIp2wkPgy — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) February 19, 2018

Passengers didn’t say much during the flight, “Everybody was looking with interest and confusion, but everybody remained silent.” But comments are flying out of social media, “This woman has the intellect of a dog. This is so sad. Half the country are like her.” “Maybe the take off was sort of extreme, so now she has to dry those.”

Looking at the video, they could of belonged to a kid. But imagine the concern for what was floating in the recycled air on the plane. Metro

