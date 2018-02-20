Albertshakirov | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

A phenomenon that has become huge and weird is strippers performing at funerals. Here’s what is quoted in the Telegraph story, “According to the interpretation of cultural anthropology, the fete is originated from the worship of reproduction. Therefore the erotic performance at the funeral is just a cultural atavism.” I guess that is a way of trying to clean it up.

Fortunately the phenomenon is not happening here in the US but in China, “Chinese rural households are more inclined to show off their disposable incomes by paying out several times their annual income for actors, singers, comedians, and most recently, strippers to comfort the bereaved and entertain the mourners.” They think it is a good way to get more people to attend funerals, but children are there. The Chinese government is trying to put a stop to it. Details here.

