Photo: Myriam Santos

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Due to the success of the October 2017 concert, the Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – have added a second (and final) “An Evening with the Eagles” concert at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($99.50, $149.50 and $229.50) go on sale on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

Presale opportunities will be available beginning Thursday, March 1 at 10 a.m. For complete ticket information, visit Eagles.com.

The Eagles are one of the most influential and commercially successful American rock bands of all time.

They have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times.

