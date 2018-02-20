Credit: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Black Panther is already a monster hit.

The Disney-Marvel “Black Panther” movie crushed box office projections in its four-day opening, raking in an estimated $235 million at the domestic box office and $404 million worldwide.

According to Box Office Mojo, the Ryan Coogler directed film earned the fifth-highest opening of all time at the US box office and the third-highest four-day opening in history. It was also the highest opening ever for a film released in the month of February.

The previous high-water mark for a February opening weekend was Deadpool with $132 million over the Fri-Sun frame and $152m over the Fri-Mon Presidents Day weekend.

Chadwick Boseman portrays T’Challa, the ruler of Wakanda, a technologically advanced society, who conflicts with Michael B. Jordan’s Eric Killmonger, who intends to take over the throne. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Daniel Kaluuya also star.