By: Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — LED ZEPPELIN’S JIMMY PAGE gave an interview lately where he talked about more than release of a Led Zepp Live album. He mentioned an upcoming book.

I know that everybody is doing a book these and while most are good some are not.

I’m really interested in this book though because Page is collaborating with Plant and JP Jones.

“I’m really pleased that we’re doing it collectively because there are so many other people doing books. There’s about 10 that I know of that are coming out, which is pretty ridiculous! It will be really good to have an authoritative book, where the band are actually contributing to it rather than being ripped off.”

Now I have really enjoyed some of the previous books out about LZ and their inner circle but to have an “official” book that the band worked on is just right for 2018.

It will be out in October to mark the 50th of LED ZEPPELIN.

I know it’s a book, but you will still need earplugs!