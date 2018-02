Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

(WOMC) — Presale tickets go on sale Thursday (Feb. 15) for Styx/Joan Jett & The Blackhearts concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer.

They will be playing with special guest Tesla on Friday, July 6.

The presale runs from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on LiveNation.com. Use the password: ANTHEM

The public will be able to access tickets on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.