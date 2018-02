Jul 14, 2017; Hollywood, FL, USA; Steve Miller Band performs at Hard Rock Live. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY

(WOMC) — Presale tickets go on sale Thursday (Feb. 15) for Steve Miller Band’s concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer.

They will be playing with Peter Frampton on Sunday, June 17.

The presale runs from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on LiveNation.com. Use the password: ANTHEM

The public will be able to access tickets on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.