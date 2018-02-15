Filed Under:Golden Girls, Hot Sauce
Looking for a new way to spice things up in the kitchen? These Golden Girls-inspired hot sauces could be just the thing. Each bottle honors one of our favorite Miami seniors, so you can kick it up with:

  • “Bea Spicy” – for Bea Arthur’s Dorothy
  • “Desert Rose” – in honor of Betty White’s Rose
  • “Sicilian Fire” – for Sophia, played by Estelle Getty
  • And “Hot Slut” – affectionately named for Rue McClanahan’s Blanche Devereaux

The Golden Girls Hot Sauce is sold in a four-pack for $32 by Always Fits. Desert Rose and Bea Spicy are milder jalapeño hot sauces and Sicilian Fire and Hot Slut are hotter because they’re made with habanero peppers. They’d make the perfect gift for someone you want to tell “thank you for being a friend.”

Source: Delish

