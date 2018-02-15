Photo Credit Dreamstime

A lock of what’s believed to be George Washington‘s hair was found in an 18th-century almanac at Union College in upstate New York when archivists stumbled across it in the college library. Historians are now trying to find out how the rare artifact got there. The 1793 almanac was found on top of a bookshelf in the library, and inside was an envelope with a lock of hair tied together with a thread that said, “Washington’s hair,” and “from James A. Hamilton given him by his mother, Aug. 10, 1871.” One of the college’s founders, General Philip Schuyler, was a friend of Washington’s, and the almanac belonged to his son. Historians suggest Washington’s wife Martha gave the hair to Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, the wife of Alexander Hamilton, who later passed it on to family members. The college says it can’t definitely prove its Washington’s hair, but plans to preserve it and put it on display.