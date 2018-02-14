Filed Under:Heart shaped, pizza, Valentine's Day Pizza, Valentine's Pizza, Where To Buy Heart Shaped Pizza, Where To Get Heart Shaped Pizza
Photo: Evgeny Karandaev | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Eat your heart out this Valentine’s Day.

Or just eat a heart.

You’ve got your choice of heart-shaped pizza for this most romantic day of the year.

Here are the spots where you’ll find a heart-shaped pie for your valentine.

Papa John’s

At participating locations, you can snag a medium one-topping heart-shaped pizza on thin crust along with a salted caramel chocolate chip cookie or brownie for $15.  Papa’s other deal is two medium one-topping heart-shaped pizas for $18.

Pizza Hut

It’s offering a Valentine’s bundle with a pizza and a dessert (giant chocolate chip cookie pie or a huge brownie) for around $18.99.  (Price may vary by location.)

Jet’s Pizza

Nothing says “I love you” more than a Heart-Shaped Pizza, Bread, or Cinnamon Stix.

Hungry Howie’s

Through Wednesday, get a heart-shaped one-topping pizza for $6.99 with promo code HEART1 or get the heart pizza and a heart-shaped “3 Cheeser Howie Bread” for $12.99 with promo code HEART2 at participating locations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live