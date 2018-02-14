Filed Under:deals, Flowers, Specials, Stores, Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is today, but there’s still plenty of time to get a bunch of fresh flowers. Whether you’re looking for something for your special someone or you’re treating yourself to a bouquet, the supermarket is a great spot to snag deals on fresh blooms. These are some of the best grocery store offers out there:

  • Aldi – While you’re on your weekly grocery run, pick up a dozen red roses for just $13 and all kinds of sweets, like heart-shaped marshmallows and chocolate truffles.
  • Costco – Everything’s bigger at Costco, even their floral arrangements. Why settle for 12 roses when you can get 50 stem roses for $50?
  • Publix: Grab a premium dozen red roses for only $19.99, plus they’ve got those heart-shaped chocolate chip cookie cakes and BOGO Hallmark cards, too
  • Trader Joe’s: When you go to stock up on Valentine’s Day wine deals, pick up one of the “bodacious bouquets” of a dozen roses in all kinds of colors for $12.99.
  • Wegmans: They’ve got tulip bundles for $6 and bouquets with vases starting at $20, no wonder everyone loves this store.
  • Whole Foods: Amazon and Whole Foods are bringing a special discount on Whole Trade Certified roses through Valentine’s Day. You can get two dozen roses for $24.99 and Amazon Prime members save more, two dozen roses is just $19.99 for them.

