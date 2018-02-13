Iofoto | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

You’ve got to love gas wars. Michigan is definitely not known for having the lowest gas prices in America especially with the petroleum tax that is suppose to fix our roads, but confirmed by Gas Buddy in the last couple of hours we do.

Two gas stations in Eaton Rapids have priced their gas at $1.94 a gallon. Who knows how long this gas war will last, “At the present time, these gas prices represent the lowest in the United States. The stations are prices well under cost and there is no guarantee how long the rivalry will last between the stations.” I bet many will or have already driven more miles that eat up the savings just to purchase gas at one of those stations. Details here.

