Photo: Creativeimpression | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — A time-traveler from the year 2030 is bringing warnings about the future and he’s passed a lie detector test.

The man calls himself “Noah.” He is supposedly 50-years-old.

Previously, he told Paranormal Elite he suffers anorexia and depression but took an age rejuvenating drug to turn him 25.

Among his predictions: That Donald Trump would be elected to a second term as President in the year 2020, humans will fly to Mars in 2028, electric cars will travel at 600 mph and more.

He passed a lie detector test.

Watch him take the lie detector test below:

 

