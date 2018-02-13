Igor Mojzes | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Music influences in many ways. In my recent interview with Carlos Santana he explained the healing frequencies of music. Some set the mood for romance, songs also motivate us, and spark an adrenaline rush.

Posted are songs that pump up our Olympic athletics which is very interesting considering their success. Chloe Kim who was thirteen in the last Olympics and just scored a gold medal in today’s snowboard competition at age 17 mentions the music that motivates her is from Korean singer, songwriter and rapper CL, who will also perform in the closing ceremony. Specific songs influencing athletes are “Bohemian Rhapsody” which is loved by Bradie Tennell who is a figure skater. And who would of thought a folk song called “Wait So Long” would pump up another world class athlete? Story here.

