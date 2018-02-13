Filed Under:boar, boar dubbed, dubbed, going, going hog, hog wild, monstrous wild, People, pigzilla, wild boar
Photo: Dbeatson | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Giant boar dubbed ‘Pigzilla’ is a social media sensation

The internet is going hog wild for an enormous wild boar dubbed ‘Pigzilla’.

The massive animal was caught on video rooting through a dumpster near a school in Hong Kong.

Boars are commonly seen in the hills around the city, some as big as 450 pounds. What would you do if you found a 450-pound wild boar going through your trash?

Naturally, footage of Pigzilla posted on Facebook quickly turned the animal into a social media sensation:

