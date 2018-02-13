Photo: Ian Gavin / Steve Flynn / Sipa USA Today

By: Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — Stadium shows usually create a big buzz downtown and on July 13, the Journey, Def Leppard, Pretenders concert at Comerica Park will be the latest.

The combining of those 3 bands really targets the early 1980’s although Journey arrived on the Detroit rock radar a few years earlier.

I talked to Def Leppard’s guitarist Phil Collen about the tour recently and he said they had actually toured with Journey before about 10 years ago.

He said the combination of those bands just brings a huge amount of hit songs to each show and when you throw in the Pretenders it just multiplies.

Phil has done some side projects with his band “Delta Deep.” He also just came to Detroit with Joe Satriani on the G 3 tour.

Phil likes to jam, he said on the last Journey tour he played with Journey on the song “Dixie Highway.” What a natural!

The guitar riff is straight out of the Jeff Beck scrapbook and of course the DEETROIT reference the on the live “Captured” album doesn’t hurt either.

It’s going to be a great night Journey, Def Leppard, The Pretenders, at Comerica Park on July 13.

