(WOMC) — Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton will be making a stop in Clarkston, MI this summer.

The 40-date tour will include a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sunday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets ($29.50 and four-packs at $89 on the United Shore lawn and $45, $79.50 and $99.50 in the pavilion) go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com.