By Beau Daniels
Romastudio | Dreamstime.com

Just in time for Valentines Day, the saying “money doesn’t buy love” has been proven wrong. Money can buy love according to statistics obtained from eHarmony and their users.

The facts come from 2000 surveyed who are in relationships that have lasted. Results show an increase up to 71 percent being “completely in love” with relationships where the household income is over $200,000. Sure less stress from being able to pay bills seems an obvious plus in a relationship to me, but does that buy true deep love? It also goes on to mention how kids and education affects relationships. More here.

