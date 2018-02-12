(Photo: Dreamstine)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Taking your family on vacation to Disney just got a bit more expensive.

It was announced on Sunday that Walt Disney Co will be changing the admission price for its U.S. theme parks, raising the cost of some single-day tickets by almost 9 percent.

One-day prices to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando rose 2 percent to 4 percent, with tickets there now ranging between $109 and $129.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, would see the biggest increase, rising to $135 from $124.

Disney is saying the increase in prices is to help them manage crowds as they get ready to open a new Star Wars attraction at both parks next year.