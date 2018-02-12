Bob Seger has put together a video in support of the title track to his latest album, I Knew You When.
It features sketch renderings of photos of Bob, including one with him and his childhood friend Glenn Frey, who the song and album are dedicated to.
Comments
Jim Johnson
More From 104.3 WOMC
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.