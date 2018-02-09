By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Road conditions
Top M-14 Washtenaw Co/Middle M-14 Wayne Co/ Bottom I-275 Oakland Co

By: Beau Daniels

Anticipating the road conditions during my drive into work today after all the snowfall during the noon hour, I knew from my own previous experience things would decline leaving Washtenaw County, entering Wayne, and then Oakland.

Every time I drive into work I see a drastic change actually when driving on the same highway. As shown in the pictures you can see the huge drop off in safety when driving M-14 leaving Washtenaw and entering Wayne. Proof that this happens often I took those pictures expecting the same drop off and yes it occurred, the shots are in order of my travel. The last picture on the same drive is 275 in Oakland County which is one of the richest in America. Why are the roads in Washtenaw always better than those in the Metro, including the same highway, M-14? Also Washtenaw Country received more snow.

