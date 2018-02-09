Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

Just a few days before his 85th birthday producer and music icon Quincy Jones gave the most honest interview of the year with Vulture. It’s not what you would expect from a guy like Jones.

He opened up and didn’t hold back calling his former acquaintance Donald Trump a “megalomaniac, narcissistic” and “crazy motherf—er,” the legendary producer added sting to the punch sharing that he dated Ivanka Trump!

Jones revealed that he and Ivanka dated 12 years ago, after she asked Tommy Hilfiger to set up a dinner for them. Let’s do the math. Twelve years ago, would make the age difference 72 and 24.

Jones recalls telling Hilfiger, “No problem. She’s a fine motherf—er.”

“She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life,” he continued. “Wrong father, though.”

On The Beatles, Jones thought they were horrible musicians even going as far as calling them, “no playing mother******,” . He added. “Paul was the worst bass player I ever heard. And Ringo? Don’t even talk about it,” he said. “I remember once we were in the studio with George Martin, and Ringo had taken three hours for a four-bar thing he was trying to fix on a song. He couldn’t get it.”

On Michael Jackson, Quincy had this to say. “I hate to get into this publicly, but Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs,” Jones said. He cited Donna Summer’s “State of Independence,” from which Jackson lifted the riff for his song “Billie Jean,” he said. “The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come.”

Quincy Jones was asked what he wished he didn’t know saying he wish he didn’t know who killed Kennedy! He went on to say that mobster Sam Giancana was behind the assassination.

“The connection was there between Sinatra and the Mafia and Kennedy,” he said. “Joe Kennedy — he was a bad man — he came to Frank to have him talk to Giancana about getting votes.”

Jones then said, “We shouldn’t talk about this publicly.”

The entire interview wasn’t negative though giving props to some of today’s biggest stars.

“Bruno Mars. Chance the Rapper. Kendrick Lamar. I like where Kendrick’s mind is. He’s grounded. Chance, too. And the Ed Sheeran record is great,” he shared. “Sam Smith — he’s so open about being gay. I love it. Mark Ronson is someone who knows how to produce.”