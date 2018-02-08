Maijaliisa | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Forget a night out with the ladies, escaped to an island for women only. Kristina Roth realized the opportunity to capitalize on the desire to be away from guys and created the resort called SuperShe Island.

Set to open in June the buzz is huge on social media, I can see why, many women would love to escape the harassment from men and feel totally disconnected in paradise. Roth explains the vibe, “When there was a cute guy, women would put on lipstick. The idea is, hey, focus on yourself, don’t try to get your hormones up.” She expands on the purpose, “Our goal is to create a utopia where women can come together to care for themselves through fitness, nutrition, creativity nurturing and more. The opening of our Finnish island will help us create a physical space that is open throughout the year for ladies to recharge.”

Women will love this place. In thought I don’t think many straight men would want to escape from women.

