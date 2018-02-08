Photo: Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com

(WOMC) — If you live in Austin, Dallas, Cincinnati or Virginia Beach you’ll be able to have your groceries delivered right to your door.

Amazon announced it is offering free, two-hour delivery from Whole Foods to its Prime members in those cities.

Customers will be able to order fresh produce, meat, seafood and other items available at their local Whole Foods.

Prime members in those four cities can go to their Amazon account and type in their zip code to see if the service is available where they live.

No word on if they will expand service elsewhere.