By: Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — Billboard recently reveled that hip hop trio Migos have made chart history by tying The Beatles for the most simultaneous entries on its Hot 100 chart.
After releasing Culture II last month, Migos now have 14 simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 entries, matching the legendary British group’s musical feat accomplished over 50 years ago.
Beyond The Beatles and now Migos, Billboard reports no other duo, group or multi-member collective has charged more than nine songs on the Hot 100 at once (led by the Glee Cast, which landed nine on Feb. 26, 2011).
Here’s a look at all 14 of Migos’ songs on the new, Feb. 10-dated Hot 100:
Rank, Title, Artist billing for titles other than by only Migos
No. 8, “Motorsport,” Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B, No. 8
No. 12, “Stir Fry”
No. 18, “Walk It Talk It,” feat. Drake
No. 36, “Narcos”
No. 37, “I Get the Bag,” Gucci Mane feat. Migos
No. 48, “BBO (Bad Bitches Only),” feat. 21 Savage
No. 52, “Notice Me,” feat. Post Malone
No. 53, “Supastars”
No. 64, “White Sand,” feat. Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign & Big Sean
No. 73, “Gang Gang”
No. 83, “Higher We Go (Intro)”
No. 85, “Auto Pilot”
No. 87, “Emoji a Chain”
No. 96, “CC,” feat. Gucci Mane
And here’s a look at all 14 of The Beatles’ songs on the April 11, 1964-dated Hot 100:
Rank, Title
No. 1, “Can’t Buy Me Love”
No. 2, “Twist and Shout”
No. 4, “She Loves You”
No. 7, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”
No. 9, “Please Please Me”
No. 14, “Do You Want to Know a Secret”
No. 38, “I Saw Her Standing There”
No. 48, “You Can’t Do That”
No. 50, “All My Loving,”
No. 52, “From Me to You”
No. 61, “Thank You Girl”
No. 74, “There’s a Place”
No. 78, “Roll Over Beethoven”
No. 81, “Love Me Do”