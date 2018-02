(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

(WOMC) — Rock band Poison announced they will be coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre with power-pop act Cheap Trick this summer.

The Nothin’ But A Good Time Tour will be making a stop on Friday, June 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 9. at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

The show’s ticket presale will run from Thursday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Presale offer code: ANTHEM

