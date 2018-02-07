Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By: Beau Daniels

Age is just a number. Reports are out saying Quincy Jones dated Ivanka Trump, 48 years difference in age. Mentioned in an interview with Jones this happens when Ivanka was in her 20’s.

The hook-up was courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” Jones obviously had interest, “I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine m———-r.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.” I’m curious what Ivanka’s motivation was, but assume it was meeting famous music artist’s. More here from NY Daily News.

