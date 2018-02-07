By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Ivanka Trump, Quincy Jones
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By: Beau Daniels

Age is just a number. Reports are out saying Quincy Jones dated Ivanka Trump, 48 years difference in age. Mentioned in an interview with Jones this happens when Ivanka was in her 20’s.

The hook-up was courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” Jones obviously had interest, “I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine m———-r.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.” I’m curious what Ivanka’s motivation was, but assume it was meeting famous music artist’s. More here from NY Daily News.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live