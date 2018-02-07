Photo: Tang90246 | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Hooters wants to ease your broken heart.

The popular restaurant will feed you extra free wings if you shred a picture of your ex on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s how you can get them.

Go to a Hooters restaurant and order 10 boneless wings.

If you bring in a picture of your ex and rip it in half, cut it up or tear it into little pieces, they will give you 10 extra boneless wings.

The offer is good for Valentine’s Day only for boneless wings. It’s a one time deal per customer.

Click here to look for the nearest Hooters location.