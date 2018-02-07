Photo: Susan Sheldon | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — This Girl Scout selling cookies found the perfect target audience.

An unidentified 9-year-old girl reportedly sold more than 300 boxes in six hours outside a marijuana dispensary in San Diego on Saturday.

A marijuana dispensary called Urbn Leaf promoted the move with an Instagram photo of the girl with an armful of boxes outside the store.

“Get some Girl Scout Cookies with your GSC today until 4pm!” the company wrote, referring to a strain of pot named for the Girl Scout treats.

The girl’s father, who was not identified, told a local ABC affiliate that she sold more than 300 boxes in six hours.

On social media, many applauded the San Diego Scout’s sales approach.

