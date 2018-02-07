Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

(WOMC) — Two of the most successful bands in music history will share the same stage for one concert in Michigan in 2018.

Chicago and REO Speedwagon will be at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sunday, August 12. The final show of their co-headlining summer tour.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 9 at Noon on Live Nation.

The show’s ticket presale will run from Thursday, Feb. 8 starting at 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Presale offer code: ANTHEM

[Click for tickets]

“We love the Chicago guys. We all share that Midwest rock’ n roll ethic. We work hard, rock hard & take care of business,” REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin said in a press statement. “So, c’mon out and party with Chicago and REO this summer.”

“It’s always a party sharing the stage with Kevin, Neal, Bruce, Dave and Bryan!” added Chicago’s Robert Lamm. “They rock. We rock. The tour rocks!”

Old-school Chicago fans are in for something special, as the band will perform Chicago II in its entirety, followed by the “world’s longest encore”—a second set of greatest hits.

REO Speedwagon will also roll out a greatest hits set, spanning the band’s extensive catalog.