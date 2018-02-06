By Jim Johnson
Photo: Randy Miramontez / Dreamstime

Dennis Edwards may have been a victim of spousal abuse.

Days after the Temptations singer died at 74, allegations have surfaced that his wife Brenda may have tried to suffocate him.

According to the Saint Louis Post Dispatch, a senior care organization sought a protection order at Edwards’ request on January 12th; it was granted a week later. In the meantime, the singer was removed from the Chicago home he shared with his wife and hospitalized for medical reasons.

In a statement issued Monday night, Brenda Edwards says she “would never have done anything to harm him. These allegations are false and defamatory and will be proven as such. Until this is all over, I have no further comment.”

Chicago police confirm they are looking into the matter.

