By: Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — Elon Musk is set to launch a car pumping out David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” into space Tuesday, Verge reports.
Watch a trailer for the SpaceX project, soundtracked by “Life On Mars,” below. Of course, there’s no sound in space anyway, so I don’t suppose it makes much difference.
The project is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern, when an unmanned rocket called Falcon Heavy will shoot into the Earth’s atmosphere.
Once there, the plan is for it to release the Bowie-blasting Tesla Roadster on a path toward Mars, and finally, beyond.
According to Musk, the car will be “in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn’t blow up on ascent.”
A Red Car for the Red Planet Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring. Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel. The payload will be an original Tesla Roadster, playing Space Oddity, on a billion year elliptic Mars orbit.