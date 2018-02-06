David Bowie, December 1995 (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

By Scott T. Sterling

Can you hear me, Major Tom?

Related: David Bowie Book Club Started by His Son Duncan Jones



For the Falcon Heavy rocket that Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched into space today (Feb. 6), the answer is a resounding yes.

Inside the rocket’s upper stage is a “midnight cherry Tesla Roadster” which is playing Bowie’s 1969 classic, “Space Oddity.” Inside the car: a dummy known as “Starman,” an obvious reference to the Bowie song of the same name found on 1972 album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

The rocket lifted off at 3:45 p.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center’s historic launch pad 39A (via CBS News). The launch was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but was delayed for several hours due to weather conditions.

Elon Musk himself announced the David Bowie soundtrack late last year in an Instagram post. See the post below.

“I love the thought of a car drifting apparently endlessly through space and perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future,” Musk explained on Twitter when asked why he was doing the car launch. See the tweet below.