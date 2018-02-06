Luisa Gatti | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Celine Dion was so attached to her late husband, and continues to be, that she takes a bronze replica of his hand with her everywhere she goes.

“I shake my husband’s hand and knock on wood with him every night before every show. Even after he’s gone, I still talk to him.” Celine said about the bronze copy of Angelil’s hand.

Angelil discovered Celine as a child and manager her career to great success. Even during his health issues, he wanted her to concentrate on her career.

“My husband wanted me to go back onstage before he passed, that’s what he wanted the most. So I went back onstage while he was still alive; he wanted to make sure I could keep going. So I did prove to him, yes, I could keep going.” Celine feels the connection is still there. Source: Daily Mail

