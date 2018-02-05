Looking to getaway?

104.3 WOMC wants to send you to beautiful Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages and Spa.

Beaches Resorts is the Luxury Included® vacation for everyone.

Here’s how you can win your four day, three night vacation to Beaches Resort with round-trip airfare!

Listen to 104.3 WOMC weekdays, January 5 through January 16th between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. for the cue to call. When you hear it, be the 10th caller at (313) 298-1043 at you will be entered to win.

We’ll be giving away two vacations – one to qualifiers Feb. 5th – 9th and another Feb. 12-16th.

Winners will be announced the following Mondays at approximately 10 a.m. with Jim Johnson!

[View the official contest rules here]

Beaches is better than ever!

Relax on the pristine beach or at any of the six pools while the kids enjoy the most thrilling water park in the Caribbean with a surf-simulator, gigantic water slides, a lazy river and all new food trucks!

Beaches resorts is the Luxury Included® vacation for everyone!

Do it all, or nothing at all. Either way, you’ll be relax and refreshed at Beaches Resorts.

For out more at Beaches.com.