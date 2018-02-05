Photo: Olaf Heine
While you discuss how well or not so well Justin Timberlake did at his third Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rolling Stone has compiled a list of Super Bowl Halftime Shows ranked from worst to first.
According to Rolling Stone, The Black Peas in 2011 were the worst, and U2 in 2002 was the best. Here’s the complete list:
- 28) The Black Eyed Peas (2011)
- 28) Everything from 1967 to 1989
- 27) New Kids on the Block (1991)
- 26) Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and Tina Turner (2000)
- 25) Gloria Estefan and Olympic Figure Skaters (1992)
- 24) Patti LaBelle, Tony Bennett, Teddy Pendergrass and Miami Sound Machine(1995)
- 23) Pete Fountain, Irma Thomas, Doug Kershaw and Snoopy (1990)
- 22) The Blues Brothers (1997)
- 21) The Who (2010)
- 20) Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Travis Tritt and The Judds (1994)
- 19) Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, Jessica Simpsonand Nelly (2004)
- 18) Boyz II Men (1998)
- 17) Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan (1999)
- 16) Shania Twain, Sting and No Doubt (2003)
- 15) Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)
- 14) Diana Ross (1996)
- 13) Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars (2016)
- 12) Tom Petty (2008)
- 11) Michael Jackson (1993)
- 10) Paul McCartney (2005)
- 9) Katy Perry and Missy Elliott (2015)
- 8) The Rolling Stones (2006)
- 7) Lady Gaga (2017)
- 6) Madonna (2012)
- 5) Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band (2009)
- 4) Aerosmith, Britney Spears, ‘NSYNC, Nelly & Mary J. Blige (2001)
- 3) Beyonce (2013)
- 2) Prince (2007)
- 1) U2 (2002)
Comments
Jim Johnson