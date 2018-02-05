Hermin Utomo | Dreamstime.com
By: Beau Daniels
During the Winter ice cream sales fall off because of the cold temperatures. Called “the worlds most dangerous ice cream” is a flavor that will actually heat you up.
What’s also interesting is a person must sign a waiver and be 18 to purchase the flavor, “That took a bit of time to get it sorted but they were happy as long as we included a disclaimer.” Called “Breath of the Devil,” the recipe was created back in 1938, and was brought back as a tie in to Valentines Day. Details here.
