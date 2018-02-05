By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Dangerous ice cream.
Hermin Utomo | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

During the Winter ice cream sales fall off because of the cold temperatures. Called “the worlds most dangerous ice cream” is a flavor that will actually heat you up.

What’s also interesting is a person must sign a waiver and be 18 to purchase the flavor, “That took a bit of time to get it sorted but they were happy as long as we included a disclaimer.” Called “Breath of the Devil,” the recipe was created back in 1938, and was brought back as a tie in to Valentines Day. Details here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live