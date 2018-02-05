Mohamed Ahmed Soliman | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Say goodbye to CD’s, at least those sold at Best Buy, which is a major announcement considering they are one of the top music retailers. Buy Buy will stop selling compact discs July 1st. The Business Insider report also mentions that Target will most likely do the same.

Facts are CD’s sales today are selling only close to 10 percent of the amount purchased in the early 2000’s. Yes it’s all about streaming and downloading music, but unusual is vinyl sales continue to increase with more artist and labels feeding the interest. Maybe thirty years from now there will be recycled interest. See reaction to Best Buy’s discontinuing here.

