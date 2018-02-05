Photo: Dreamstime

Last night’s super bowl ads gave us the laughs, the reveals, and were certainly full of celebrity cameos.

From Rebel Wilson to David Harbourto an NFL team who didn’t make the big game, the ads definitely gave viewers a few surprises. We even caught a glimpse of this years upcoming TV shows. Here’s the most talked about ads from the Super Bowl.

Alexa Loses Her Voice: When Amazon’s Alexa is out sick, stars like Gordan Ramsey, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkinstake over for the personal assistant.

Doritos and Mountain Dew: Doritos and Mountain Dew collaborated for their Super Bowl commercials with a rap battle between Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman. Doritos promotes new flavor “Blaze” by encouraging customers to “spit fire” while “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage raps to Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now.” In comes Mountain Dew as Freeman drinks Mountain Dew’s Ice and sings Missy Elliot’s “Get Your Freak On.” Dinklage and Freeman meet in the middle of fire and ice with Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes making cameos.

David Harbour For Tide: “Stranger Things” star David Harbour appears in various commercials seemingly for cars, beer, jewelry, fitness programs and more, only to reveal they’re all ads for Tide. This leads Harbour to question, “Does this make every Super Bowl ad a Tide ad?”

Crocodile Dundee “Sequel”: We finally have answers to that mysterious “Crocodile Dundee” sequel. Turns out its no sequel at all, but it was (as we suspected) in fact an ad for the Australian Tourism Board. The commercial had all the makings of a feature film trailer including a spot on casting with Chris Hemsworth. It even included a cameo from Paul Hogan (aka the original Crocodile Dundee). To remind you, Hemsworth is an ambassador for Australia’s tourism so the ad makes total sense.

NFL Was Dirty Dancing: The NFL pulled out the stops with a “Dirty Dancing” performance between Giants quarterback Eli Manning and receiver O’Dell Beckham Jr. The two pulled off the iconic Patrick Swayze–Jennifer Grey lift from the movie. The team’s offensive line even got in on the action as back up dancers while “Time of My Life” played.

Ram Trucks Featuring Martin Luther King Jr.: Probably one of the most talked about ads was for Ram Trucks. In the background of the ad, Martin Luther King Jr. can be heard reciting a speech done exactly 50 years ago yesterday. The ad promotes the new Dodge Ram as “built to serve,” but left audience members questioning the use of MLK’s speech.

TV Show Trailers:

NBC’s “Rise”: From “Hamilton” producers comes NBC’s musical drama about a dedicated teacher who takes over his school’s crumbling drama department. The show premieres March 13th after the “This Is Us” finale.

HBO’s “Westworld”: The show’s been off the air since December 2016 and HBO returned to the Super Bowl for the first time in 20 years, so this ad was huge. This is the first season two-footage released since the summer and it still offered no premiere date.

NBC’s “The Voice”: “The Voice” coaches went country for its Super Bowl ad. The coaches chime in one-by-one singing about dogs, Clydesdale horses, and grandma’s lemonade and eventually reveal Kelly Clarkson who’ll be joining the coaches this season.

Source: Variety