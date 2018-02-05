Photo: Dreamstime.com

(WOMC) — Doritos is planning to launch a new “lady friendly” version of the snack, specifically designed for women.

The chips will not crunch as loud, will be less messy, and will come in packaging that’s designed to fit in handbags.

According to the New York Post, the Chief Executive Officer of Pepsi-Co, Indra Nooyi, claims research found women don’t like to eat crunchy food or lick their fingers in public.

“Although women would love to crunch crisps loudly, lick their fingers and pour crumbs from the bag into their mouth afterwards, they prefer not to do this in public,” Nooyi said. “You watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom.

However, the announcement received negative responses questioning the decision to base the chips on gender.

A spokesman from the Women’s Equality Party told the New York Post, “companies that perpetuate these tired gender stereotypes will continue to lose out on the single biggest consumer group: women,” the spokesman said. “No doubt some male consumers will welcome the chance to have a bigger package. But the idea of shrinking products for women, no doubt for the same price, is as old as the Ad Men making these decisions.”