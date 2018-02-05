Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s another big classic rock tour coming to town this summer.

Chicago and REO Speedwagon are set to unite for a co-headlining tour, launching June 13 in Concord, CA.

“We love the Chicago guys. We all share that Midwest rock’ n roll ethic. We work hard, rock hard & take care of business,” REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin said in a press statement. “So, c’mon out and party with Chicago and REO this summer.”

“It’s always a party sharing the stage with Kevin, Neal, Bruce, Dave and Bryan!” added Chicago’s Robert Lamm. “They rock. We rock. The tour rocks!”

Old-school Chicago fans are in for something special, as the band will perform Chicago II in its entirety, followed by the “world’s longest encore”—a second set of greatest hits.

REO Speedwagon will also roll out a greatest hits set, spanning the band’s extensive catalog.

See the complete Chicago/REO Speedwagon summer 2018 tour itinerary below.

Chicago and REO Speedwagon 2018 Tour

6/13 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

6/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

6/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

6/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/19 – Salt Lake City, Utah – USANA Amphitheatre

6/20 – Denver, Colo. – Pepsi Center

6/23 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/24 – Chicago, Ill. – Allstate Arena

6/26 – Rogers, Ark. – Walmart AMP

6/27 – Kansas City, Mo. – Starlight Theatre

6/29 – Dallas, Texas – Starplex Pavilion

6/30 – Houston, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/1 – Austin, Texas – Austin360 Amphitheater

7/13 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ascend Amphitheater

7/14 – Atlanta, Ga. – Verizon Amphitheatre

7/15 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Pavilion

7/17 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/18 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/20 – West Palm Beach, Fla. – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

7/21 – Tampa, Fla. – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/22 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place

7/25 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live

7/27 – Syracuse, N.Y. – Lakeview Amphitheater

7/28 – Pittsburgh, Penn. – KeyBank Pavilion

7/29 – Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/31 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/1 – Camden, N.J. – BB&T Pavilion

8/3 – Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/5 – Boston, Mass. – Xfinity Center

8/7 – Darien Lake, N.Y. – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/10 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

8/11 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/12 – Detroit, Mich. – DTE Energy Music Theatre