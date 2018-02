Photo: Dreamstime.com

Detroit Original, Dennis Edwards, the primary voice of such Temptations classics as “Cloud Nine,” “Psychedelic Shack” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” died Thursday night in a Chicago hospital. He would have turned 75 on Saturday.

His wife Brenda tells the Saint Louis Post-Dispatch that Dennis had been in and out of hospitals since last May, when he was diagnosed with meningitis.