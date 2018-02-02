Steven Tyler is the star of a new car commercial for the 2018 Kia Stinger. Ultimate Classic Rock reported the Aerosmith frontman gets behind the wheel of the car on a racetrack with an enhanced version of “Dream On” playing in the background. In the ad, Tyler floors the car in reverse and emerges — thanks in large part to some pretty cool computer graphics — as a clean-shaven younger version of himself.

The commercial, which is now online, will officially hit the airwaves on Sunday (February 4th) during the Super Bowl telecast. This marks Tyler’s second Super Bowl commercial, having starred in a 2016 spot for Skittles.