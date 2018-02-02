By Jim Johnson

Steven Tyler is the star of a new car commercial for the 2018 Kia Stinger. Ultimate Classic Rock reported the Aerosmith frontman gets behind the wheel of the car on a racetrack with an enhanced version of “Dream On” playing in the background. In the ad, Tyler floors the car in reverse and emerges — thanks in large part to some pretty cool computer graphics — as a clean-shaven younger version of himself.

The commercial, which is now online, will officially hit the airwaves on Sunday (February 4th) during the Super Bowl telecast. This marks Tyler’s second Super Bowl commercial, having starred in a 2016 spot for Skittles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live