By: Beau Daniels

Buzzfeed mentions these are better than your boyfriend. Are they?

Twinkies is a weakness and so is this version of rice krispies.

Lots of Valentine's sweets in the shop! Chocolate dipped Rice Krispie treats. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Ou9L8vg2qf — Just Cupcakes (@JustCupcakesVA) February 9, 2017

Then the standard of chocolate and strawberry’s.

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES !! 🍓🍫🍓🍫🍓🍫

Get ya momma ya girl ya man a dozen this VALENTINES❤️. hit my dms ‼️‼️‼️ I’ll soon be posting the valentines theme ones just wait on it ! I also make cake pops, a heart shaped cake and pretzels! pic.twitter.com/4Aze3JjAHf — Anggmamii (@angelafaustoo) January 26, 2018

Here’s my favorite.

These fun #ValentinesDay #Oreo Truffles are so simple to make yet SO #delicious. Get the kids involved with these for a fun afternoon. #recipes #recipe https://t.co/2FE6yYGhBe pic.twitter.com/noIzJWYsyw — More Than A Mom Of 3 (@MoreThanAMomOf3) January 25, 2018

It’s all about love and I guess the desire for sugar. Click here for all 17 including recipes.

